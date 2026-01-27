Sonia J. Lilly

Sonia, a daughter of Mary and Wesley Cray Sr., of Richmond, and daughter-in-law of Gorham and Sharon Lilly, of Dresden, passed away in the evening of Jan. 13, 2026 at her home in Dresden in the loving, devoted arms of her husband of 28 years, Steve Lilly, who never left her side during her ordeal.

Sonia grew up in Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School, keeping in touch with some of her closest friends after graduation. Along the way, she made many new friends from all walks of life.

She was a people person and enjoyed being with the public doing anything from making pizzas at her aunt’s pizza parlor to caring for the residents at Richmond Eldercare, helping at various places if they were shorthanded. Her most special job was that as a longtime dispatcher for the Lincoln County Communications Center, a difficult job that she always did with much care and professionalism.

Sonia enjoyed a wide variety of activities, including bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, playing cards, etc. She loved having so many friends and family join them for the annual August party.

Sonia was a very well trained and experienced firefighter for Dresden Fire and Rescue for more than 30 years. She had also been one of the first people to train as a Dresden first responder.

Family was such an important part of Sonia’s life and if anyone needed help, she would be one of the first there for them. With no children of their own, she treated her nieces and nephews as her own. She loved her dogs.

Sonia was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Ethel Call; brother-in-law, Elwin Page; and a nephew.

She leaves her sisters, Donna and Nettie; her brothers, Wesley Jr., Robert, Leon, and their significant others; sister-in-law, Amy Lilly; her in-laws; and her many nieces and nephews to carry on her memories.

A celebration of Sonia’s life is being planned in the summer so friends and family can gather to share stories and memories.

A complete obituary can be found at kincerfuneralhome.com.

