Stanley Alley Wall, 74, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of June 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health. Born on May 11, 1947 in Damariscotta, he was the son of Martin and Lillian (Lessner) Wall.

Stanley grew up in South Bristol, attended local schools and Lincoln Academy. After leaving Lincoln, he went to work for Ken Prentice before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. Stanley served honorably for four years, being stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.

Upon returning to Maine after his service, he went back to work for Ken before starting a career at Bath Iron Works, working there for over 20 years. He went on to do many different jobs throughout the years, including working for the state, lobstering, landscaping, hot topping, and even selling firewood from his home.

Stanley was a true outdoors man, and loved spending time outside and in the woods. He was an avid hunter: hunting deer, moose and anything else that was, or wasn’t, in season. He enjoyed watching most sports, and especially loved the Red Sox.

He was a long-time member of the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post #42 in Damariscotta, where he served as commander for several years. While there, he started the Society of the Sons of the American Revolution at the post. He was also a long-time member of Bristol Fire & Rescue, where he had served as assistant chief for a number of years.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Edward Wall; and a niece, Nicole Barton.

He is survived by his wife, Kathi Wall; three children, Heather Case and Matt Bergmann, Daniel Wall and his wife Candace, and Danica Boyd and her husband Dennis; three step-children, Martin “Sky” Hartley, Paul Hartley and his wife Meghann, and Tiffany Lawrence and her husband Chris; sister, Carol Curtis and her husband Elijah; grandchildren, Justin Case, Lauren Benner, Reece Demmons, Kassidi Gilbert, Leonard Wall, Dawson Wall, Harley Benner, Cooper Benner, Cody Hartley, Brittni Hartley, Isaiah Garza, Griffin Hartley, Caden Hartley, Jacob Lawrence, Noah Lawrence, and Quinn Lawrence; several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Stanley’s life will be held be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 10 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post #42, 527 Main St., Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to either Bristol Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539; or to the Child Welfare Fund, payable to the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post #42, PO Box 268, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

