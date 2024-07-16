It is with great sadness for me to announce the passing of my beloved husband, Stanley H. Fairservice Jr., on July 7, 2024. After a lengthy illness, he died in my arms at our home in Wiscasset.

Stan was born June 28, 1949, in Bath, to Patricia and Stanley Fairservice Sr. He grew up in Wiscasset and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1967. In 1976 he graduated from the University of Southern Maine School of Business with magna cum laude honors. He earned his way into the “Who’s Who in an American Colleges and Universities.”

On Nov. 22, 1969, we were married and began our 55-year journey together. Life was never dull as Stan had an incredible drive to learn and excel. At the age of 23 he began a career in construction which led him to outstanding opportunities in large construction projects. His proudest accomplishments included the addition of the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, renovation of the Edward T. Gignoux Federal Courthouse in Portland, and the renovation of the Maine State Capitol. Anyone that worked for him would say that he was a tough man but fair to a fault.

In addition to construction, his lifelong passion was in the marine worm industry. He began digging worms at the age of nine with his dad. After his parents retired from the business, we acquired it together and worked tirelessly to develop an 80 man/woman crew under the name of S & J Fairservice Bait located at our home in Alna. It was a booming business that had to be cut short due to his spinal issues.

Stan was a man of many sidelines. He was a bail commissioner for Lincoln County, a justice of the peace, ambulance director for Wiscasset as well as an EMT. He belonged to Lincoln Lodge No. 3 as well as Shriners International.

In his spare time, we traveled to Aruba, Las Vegas, Bahamas, as well as our Florida home. He loved a casino, a dog race, hunting, fishing, golfing, and gardening.

In 1980, the apple of his eye, son Adam, joined our lives. The two of them really bonded in the later years when teamed up as worm digging partners. They spent many hardworking days together enjoying the mud flats.

As time progressed, health issues took a toll and things slowed down much to his chagrin. He wasn’t much for sitting around and this lifestyle was not to his liking.

He is survived by wife, Jane; son, Adam; daughter-in-law, Heather; three wonderful grandsons which he adored, Connor, Landon, Parker, all of Pittston. Also, he is survived by his sister, Lori Allen and brother-in-law, John Allen, of Wiscasset; and brother, Michael; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.

We will miss our strong-willed man of deep conviction. Life will not be the same. He made us commit to shedding happy tears as his pain and suffering is over. He ended his life the same way that he lived it – he did it Stan’s way.

Arrangements will be conducted by Direct Cremation and there will be no service. I encourage all friends to visit me at our Wiscasset home to share a story and a laugh.

