Stanley P. Cohen, 83, passed away at his home on March 9, 2026.

He is survived by his wife, Arleen Winslow; his daughter, Sara Cohen; his beloved grandson, Cooper Gutierrez; his brothers, Dan, Sammy, and Randy; his sister, Honey Cohen; his nephew, Gabriel Crawford; and many cousins.

He was known for his intelligence, wit, and sharp sense of humor, always ready with a quick remark or story that made people laugh. He was a great friend to many and someone people genuinely enjoyed being around.

He will be remembered for his personality, his humor, and the many good times shared with those who knew him. He will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held on June 21, 2026 from 1-3 p.m. at Sam and Bobbie Cohen’s home in Waldoboro. Please call or text Bobbie Cohen at 592-3448 to RSVP by June 8 and for the address.

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