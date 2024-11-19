Stanley Raymond Waltz, 71, of Nobleboro, passed away on the afternoon of Nov. 11, 2024 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born on May 31, 1953 in Damariscotta, he was the son of Raymond and Shirley (Hodgkins) Waltz.

Stan grew up in Nobleboro where he attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1972. Out of high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving until his honorable discharge.

He worked for several years with John Curtis painting, and then with Ken York doing carpentry throughout the area. He later took on the jobs of code enforcement office and plumbing inspector for many towns in the Midcoast region, recently stepping down from Waldoboro, but continuing for Nobleboro and Bremen. He enjoyed this work and loved talking to people.

Stan was a Master Mason, and a member of the Alna-Anchor Lodge No. 43 in Damariscotta. Initiated in 1994, he served as secretary, historian, deacon and warden over his 30 years as a Mason.

Stan joined the Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club in the spring of 1984, sponsored by his longtime friend and coworker, John Curtis. He immediately became known as one of the club’s most active members, serving as an officer when asked and volunteering on almost every service project when needed. He shared his time and talents with other clubs as a zone chairman, coordinating the efforts of several Lincoln County clubs. In the spring of 1992, Stan was appointed the cabinet secretary-treasurer for District 41-I serving in that capacity with distinction through June 1993. He often visited clubs traveling throughout the district and often attended events across the border in maritime Canada. For the last three years, Stan was the club’s membership chair and was instrumental in seeing their numbers grow.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by uncles, Carroll Waltz, Henry Waltz, Aubrey (Hoopy) Waltz, Robert Waltz, and Dallas Hodgkins; aunts, Priscilla Hatch, Judy Campbell, Margaret Russell, Gloria Gamage, Rebecca (Hodgkins) Malone, and Naida (Hodgkins) Waltz.

Stan is survived by his wife, Lynn; sons, Tyler, and Travis and his wife, Yasmina; daughter, Caitlin; brothers, George Waltz and his wife, Vivian, and Warren Waltz; uncle, Frank Waltz Sr.; aunt, Gertrude Pinkham; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest privately, with military honors, at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the organizations he proudly served: Alna-Anchor Lodge No. 43, 529 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543; the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42, 527 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543; or the Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club, P.O. Box 315, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

