Stanley Raymond Waltz, 71, of Nobleboro, passed away on the afternoon of Nov. 11, 2024 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest privately, with military honors, at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

