Stanley Spear, 44, passed away on the afternoon of Nov. 10, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village in Boothbay Harbor, from complications of both cancer and COVID. Born in Castine on Nov. 16, 1978, he was the son of the late Ashley and Carole Spear.

Stanley loved working on bikes, lawn mowers, and diamond art.

He was predeceased by his mother, Carole J. Spear in 2002; as well as his father, Ashley Spear, a little over a year ago; they were very close.

He is survived by a younger sister, Marisha Spear, of Newcastle; good friend, Stephanie Stalter, of Newcastle; two older brothers, Paul and Carl Gray, of Deer Isle; a sister, Trisha Spear, of Cambridge, Mass.; and an uncle, Chet Spear, of Gardiner.

Stanley was liked by many people. May he rest in peace.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

