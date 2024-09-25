Stanley “Swing” Lewis, 96, a lifelong resident of Boothbay, passed away Sept. 16, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Jan. 5, 1928, in Boothbay, to Wendell and Mabel Barter Lewis, Swing graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School and served as a Private First Class in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. After the war, he worked for C. Dodge Lumber Co. before joining the Boothbay Region School District, where he was employed for 39 years, 20 of which as transportation supervisor.

Swing has a beloved figure in the Boothbay community, service as Boothbay fire chief for 37 years and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy for 47 years. He also served as a cemetery district trustee for 30 years, following in the footsteps of his father, a former trustee. Swing was a member of the Bayview Masonic Lodge for 55 years and in 2006, was honored with a Lifetime Service Award by the Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club for his devotion to the community. He enjoyed hiking the land trust trails and camping with his beloved wife, Barbara, and many friends over the years.

Swing truly loved his community and devoted his life to public service. He was a friend to all, and it seems like he was everyone’s bus driver!

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Lewis; stepdaughter, Jane Blake Ross; brothers, Roland, Elmer, Alfred, Harlan, and Donald Lewis; and sister, Myrtle Pickard.

Swing is survived by his sister, Jessie Lewis Steeves, of Boothbay; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Blake Karpe and her husband, Raymond, of Manchester, Conn.; grandsons, Blake Karpe and his wife, Kathleen, of Falmouth, Mass., Jeffrey Potter and his wife, Tyra, of Everett, Wash., Joel Potter and his wife, Elizabeth, of Lake Stevens, Wash., Jay Potter and his wife, Lisa, of Catoosa, Okla., James Potter, of Winter Spring, Fla.; granddaughters, Diann Riley and her husband, Gary, of Ellington, Conn., Jennifer Schoeneberger, of Manchester, Conn.; and many cherished great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Special thanks to Swing’s niece, Mary Lewis Wood; nephew, Gary Lewis; friend and caregiver, Trish Monroe; cousin, Neil Murphy; the care team at St. Andrew’s Village; and all of his friends and loved ones who assisted and spent time with him over the last few years. We are forever grateful.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at the American Legion, 25 Industrial Park Road in Boothbay. All are welcome.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Boothbay. To share a condolence or story with the Lewis family, please visit Swing’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

