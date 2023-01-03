Stephanie A. Page, 70, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich, died Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence.

She was born in Boothbay Harbor on March 24, 1952, a daughter of Harold S. Page Jr. and Lillian M. (Giles) Page.

Stephanie graduated from Wiscasset High School. She lived on Long Lake in St. Agatha and then lived in Mapleton, where she was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Mars Hill Nursing Home. In 2007 she moved to Woolwich and worked at the Lincoln Home in Newcastle and St. Andrews Village in Boothbay.

She especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and snowmobiling. She will be remembered for her childlike sense of humor and contagious laugh.

She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Cloutier and wife, Danielle, of Richmond, and Nicholas Cloutier and wife, Eliza, of Bath; step-granddaughter, Sierra Warren, of Richmond; sister, Paulette Bailey and husband, Jay, of Woolwich; and grandchildren, Blake Cloutier, Jude Cloutier, Luna Cloutier, and Kayleigh Michaud. She is predeceased by sister, Pam Hodgdon.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, 04011. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

