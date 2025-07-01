Stephen Andrew Merrill, age 57, passed away on June 8, 2025, at the home of his cousin, Heather Clark, in Ashland, Mass.

Born on April 18, 1968 in Wilmington, Del., Stephen was the beloved son of Mary Lee Sutton Merrill, of Rockland, and the late Alan Douglas Merrill. He spent his early years in Chadds Ford, Pa., and was most recently a resident of Wells.

Stephen was a graduate of Unionville High School in Pennsylvania and attended the University of Maine in Orono, graduating in 1991. While at the university, he joined the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega, where he met his future wife, Natalie Ferber. Their love story was filled with joy, including a heartfelt proposal at Niagara Falls, N.Y., cheered on by onlookers shouting, “Say yes!” The couple married on May 29, 2004 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Bar Harbor. Natalie sadly predeceased Stephen on May 7, 2025. Natalie is survived by her parents, Tom and June Ferber; and sister, Loree, in Arizona.

Professionally, Stephen began his career at MBNA in Camden as one of its early employees. The institution later became part of Bank of America. He was a valued team member and took great pride in his work. Prior to his passing, he was a valued member of the team at Gainwell Technologies.

Stephen’s love for New England began in childhood during visits to his uncle Fred’s home on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, N.H. At 14, he joined an adult lawn bowling group at the Dupont Country Club, competing in numerous tournaments. At the University of Maine, he was a loyal fan of the Black Bears, attending ice hockey and football games with his fraternity brothers and resident director.

A proud descendant of the Mayflower pilgrims Edward and Mrs. Fuller, Stephen deeply honored his Mayflower roots and cherished his Merrill family heritage.

He is survived by his loving mother, Mary Lee Sutton Merrill, of Rockland; his aunt, Mary Edge Merrill, of Friendship; and many treasured aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Merrill, Krebs, and Warren families. He was predeceased by his father, Alan Douglas Merrill; and brother, Douglas Warren Merrill; and his beloved wife, Natalie Ferber Merrill.

Mary Lee offers a heartfelt tribute to the steadfast love and devotion shown by Stephen’s college friends, Tom Karod, Peter Clayman, and many dear cousins. Special thanks go to cousin Heather Clark, whose care and presence were a great comfort to Stephen in his final days.

A celebration of life for both Stephen and his wife Natalie were held on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at the Cliff House in Cape Neddick. Burial took place at the Unitarian Universalist Church Cemetery in Kennebunk. Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home, in Cambridge, Mass.

To honor Stephen and Natalie Merrill’s legacy of kindness and joy, we created the Merrill Wishes Forever Fund at Make-A-Wish: secure.givelively.org/donate/make-a-wish-foundation-of-maine/stephen-and-natalie-merrill-wishes-forever-fund.

This fund grants Disney wishes to children with critical illnesses, sharing the same magic and hope Disney brought to Steve and Natalie.

