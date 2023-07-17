Stephen Bailey

Stephen “Beetle” Bailey met his savior July 1, 2023, after a nine-day battle with cancer. He spent his last days surrounded by his posse; a group of friends like most people will never be blessed with. A person is defined by their friends and Stephen was surrounded by some of the most genuine, honest people known to man. His lifelong friend, Dana, traveled a thousand mils to join Stephen and his friends in Stephen’s time of passing.

Stephen graduated Wiscasset High School class of ’89, while working at the Le Garage for his high school tenure. Stephen went on from there to work for Living Waters in Weston for multiple years, before being employed at the Danforth School as a custodian and bus driver. He also worked at the local hardware store before employment by the town of Danforth.

Stephen loved the outdoors, spending much of his time gardening, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends as well as his dog, Max, and his cat, Bigfoot. Stephen was well known for his sharp wit and dry humor.

Stephen was predeceased by his father, James A. Bailey; mother, Madelyn Bailey; and youngest brother, Christopher Bailey. He is survived by brother, James and wife, Pam; brother, Mark; and nieces, Bonnie and Violet.

A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held at the Woolwich-Wiscasset Baptist Church on Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m.

