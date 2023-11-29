Stephen Lawrence Pitcher, 76, died Nov. 11, 2023 at his home in Boothbay Harbor. Steve was born Feb. 11, 1947 in Boothbay Harbor to Lawrence H. Pitcher Sr. and Rose Dorr Pitcher. Steve attended Boothbay Harbor schools.

Steve served during Vietnam in the Navy from 1965 to 1971 as an E-3 boatswain’s mate. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, and the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars.

Steve worked at Bath Iron Works, and later worked as a self-employed painter. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal detecting, playing cards, and cribbage. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Martha; daughter, Renee Daubrowski; and by a son, Shawn Pitcher.

He is survived by his son, Corey R. Pitcher and his wife, Angel, of Nobleboro; grandson, Keanan J. Pitcher, of Nobleboro; daughter, Stephanie R. Holbrook and her husband, Mark, of Boothbay; granddaughter, Haley Holbrook, of Boothbay; grandson, Nathaniel Pitcher, of Bristol; granddaughters, Ciara and Keana “Wildes” Pitcher, of Bristol; sister, Marcia Silverstein and her husband, Mike, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; nephew, Michael Jones, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; niece, Lori Jones, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brother, Lawrence Pitcher Jr., of Boothbay Harbor; and companion, Debra Bartley, of Boothbay Harbor.

A gathering to celebrate Steve’s life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

