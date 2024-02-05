In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 8, 1957, Stephen Leverett Chase was born at Miles Memorial Hospital, now LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus, in Damariscotta, to parents Norman L. Chase Sr. and Jean Mary Eugley Chase.

He was a lifelong resident of Bristol, graduating from Lincoln Academy in the class of 1975. In his teens and early 20s, he worked as a machinist for good family friend, Richard Masters. He married his wife, Janet, on July 22, 1978, and they raised two daughters.

Being a talented carpenter, Steve worked for many years constructing homes in and around the area, including his home and his older daughter’s. Woodworking was his hobby, as well as vocation, and he would craft boats and other wooden projects on request. If you could describe it, he could make it.

Loving the outdoors, and being on the water, he spent his last working years as a lobsterman. He said there was nothing better than watching a sunrise. He would often jog in the evenings at Pemaquid loop or Rachel Carson Salt Pond Preserve. They were favorite spots for him to watch that same sun as it set.

Steve was a gifted artist, creating pencil sketches worthy of being book illustrations, or painting oils of landscapes and nature scenes, putting his quiet, contemplative temperament to good use.

As a lifelong lover of all animals, but especially those needing rescue, Steve adopted many over the years. As you can see from the photo above, one rescue, Mallory, fashioned herself his best lap dog ever! In his memory, his family hopes that you might take a few extra minutes to be with your own pets today, and consider donating to the shelter or rescue of your choice.

Steve was predeceased by his father, Norman L. Chase Sr.; and his brother, Norman L. Chase Jr.

His loving survivors include his mother, Jean, and her twin sister, Jane M. Longe, her family; and his wife of 45 years, Janet. He is survived as well by his two daughters, Tara and her husband, Harry, and their daughter, Avery Pierce, and Angela and her husband, Tom, and their sons, Thomas and Carter Kostenbader. His faithful canine companion of 12 years, Max, misses him very much. He is survived by lifelong, true friend, Robert Ball; several cousins, special niece, Cindy, of Martinez, Calif.; and special nephew, Robert, of Arlington, Texas. Steve wished there to be no service.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, Stephen Leverett Chase passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a long and debilitating illness. Through it all, he kept a spark in his mischievous sense of humor. He was a great man, who fought the good fight. Be at peace and know how lucky we are to have known you.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

