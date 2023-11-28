Advanced Search
Stephen ‘Steve’ Kenneth Farrin May 20, 1965 - Nov. 18, 2023

Stephen “Steve” Kenneth Farrin, 58, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2023.

Born May 20, 1965 to Carol (Farrin) Emery and Kenneth Farrin, Stephen grew up with his siblings, Sharon and Jacob, on Rutherford Island, in South Bristol.

He attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy where he excelled at mechanical drawing.

Stephen loved spending time with family and friends as a young adult, going on several family vacations in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. He loved rock music and KISS was his favorite band.

Stephen was strong willed and stubborn, but also very kind, smart, and caring. He spent his life working in the fishing industry.

He had been married and had a son, Ryan Farrin, whom he loved with all his heart. Stephen thought of his son as his greatest gift.

Stephen was predeceased by his mother, Carol (Farrin) Emery; paternal grandmother, Mary Lounsbury; and maternal grandparents, Ernest and Louise Alley.

He is survived by his son, Ryan Farrin; sisters, Sharon Wertley and Tamela Barter; brother, Jacob Emery; parents, Kenneth and Leona Farrin; and numerous loved cousins, nephews, and friends.

In typical Stephen fashion, there are no services planned, certainly no pomp and circumstance. He would prefer a small family gathering with remembrances and stories at his final resting place.

A beautiful life gone too soon, Stephen will be greatly missed by family and all the lives he touched during his time with us.

