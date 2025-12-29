Steven Clayton Cooper, 67, died on Dec. 20, 2025 at home in Somerville. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Arthur Cooper; his younger brother and closest companion, Wayne “Red” Cooper; and his firstborn, Lance Mollison.

Steve leaves behind an extensive circle of family and connections. He is survived by the family he built, including his former wife of 30 years, Judy; their two daughters, Tiffany and Brandy; and their sons, Bastian Jude and Owen James, respectively. Together, they shared many years of life within a close and enduring community of friends who were an important part of their family experience.

In addition, Steve is survived by his mother, Shirley May Cooper, who is consoled in her loss by Steve’s sister, Pamela Lambert, and her daughters. He is also survived by his nephew, Clayton; and his niece, Lisa Marie, her husband, Gene, and their daughters, with whom Steve shared a close and loving relationship following the death of his brother.

Steve was an entrepreneur, a raconteur, and a man about town. He was known for his strong opinions, his stories, and his unmistakable presence. He did little quietly and left an impression wherever he went.

Motorcycles were a constant in Steve’s life for decades. Riding offered him a sense of movement, independence, and focus that he returned to again and again. The road provided a place where time slowed and expectations fell away. In remembering him, it is fitting to think of Steve riding on now, unburdened, at ease, and free. His loss is mourned, and his life is remembered by many.

In lieu of any other token, remember Steve the way you would have enjoyed his company, in private. Details regarding a celebration of Steve’s life will be shared separately with family and friends.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website at staplesfuneralhome.com.

