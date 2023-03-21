It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Steven J. White, an incredible husband, dad, father-in-law, and friend. A truly selfless man, Steve would do anything for his loved ones, especially his wife, Judy “Mumma,” and his daughter, Danielle, his “egg”. His passing will leave an enormous, unfillable hole in the hearts of many.

Born on March 5, 1956, to Calvin and Dorothy White in Farmington, Steve was the “baby” of the family. Steve grew up in Jay, with two siblings; his sister, Susan (White) Austin, and his “Irish twin” brother, Jeffrey White. Steve cherished his childhood. He would constantly share memories of his grandpa Barker’s garden and the constant mischief he and Jeffrey would get into.

Upon graduation from high school, Steve left the homestead to attend the University of Maine at Orono, where his affinity for science and nature led him to a degree in entomology.

In 1984, Steve married his wife, Judy, in a small ceremony in Millinocket. Three years later, they welcomed their one and only daughter, Danielle, into the world. Steve loved his girls with all of his heart. Without question, he would go to the ends of the earth to support and provide for them all of his life. Whenever he met someone new, or even a stranger on the street, the first thing he would do would be to brag about how proud he was of them and how greatly he loved them both.

In 2012, Steve gained a highly anticipated new family member when his daughter, Danielle, married Derek Brown. He regarded Derek as a best friend, companion, and son he never had. Steve loved Derek like his own.

A true Renaissance man, Steve excelled at any and everything he laid his hands on. Steve was loyal and incredibly hardworking. He worked as a health physics technician at Maine Yankee, and then transitioned to water quality specialist at Maine Rural Water Association for the latter part of his career. Whether professional or not, in any project or task Steve would complete, he would put forth 110% effort. From fly-fishing to woodworking to a simple everyday task, Steve’s attention to detail was unmatched. He always preached that getting the job done right is essential, regardless of how long it took.

Steve loved the outdoors and the great state of Maine, and he was able to share that love with his family throughout his life. Their many hiking, camping, fishing, and backwoods “boondoggles” were what created some of his fondest memories. Always treating these adventures as a learning experience for his daughter, it was clear that it would be hard to find anyone else who knew as much about Maine’s natural habitats and wildlife as Steve. He was just as excited to see a mayflower bloom in the spring as he was to see a moose in the northern woods.

Anyone who met Steve would tell you that his sense of humor and knack for storytelling were unparalleled. His effortless, comedic timing while telling otherwise seemingly mundane stories of the past could have a whole room in stitches! He would always be looked upon to tell his stories during family gatherings, as there were always the resident favorites!

Steve is survived by his wife, Judy (Franck) White; his daughter, Danielle (White) Brown and son-in-law, Derek; his mother, Dorothy (Barker) White; his sister, Susan (White) Austin and her husband, Jim; his brother, Jeffrey White and his wife, Cynthia; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved and faithful companion, Cooper.

Per Steve’s request, a celebration of life will be held this summer at his childhood homestead in Jay for close family.

We love you, Dad. XXOO

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

