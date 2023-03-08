Steven K. Lutes Sr., 58, of Livermore and formerly of Wiscasset, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

He was born in Newburyport, Mass. on July 23, 1964, a son of Richard A. and Nancy G. (Harding) Lutes Sr.

Steve attended Wiscasset schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1982. He was employed in the automotive industry all his life. He was currently employed at Maine Auto Service at Cook’s Corner in Brunswick.

He enjoyed motorcycles, racing, and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Steve was predeceased by his dad, Richard A. Lutes Sr. on Oct. 7, 2021.

He is survived by his companion, Dorene Corbett, of Livermore; his mother, Nancy G. Lutes, of Wiscasset; one son, Steven K. Lutes Jr., of Woolwich; four daughters, Ashley Dowdy and her husband, Stephen, of Woolwich, Megan Abell and her husband, Michael Sr., of Richmond, Emily Lutes and her husband, Gareth Small III, of Phippsburg, and Samantha Curtis, of Groton, Conn.; one brother; 17 grandchildren; and two nieces.

A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the American Legion, on Congress Avenue in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

