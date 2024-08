Steven Melvin Simmons, 64, of Jefferson, died at PenBay Medical Center on Aug. 24, 2024. A private graveside service will be held at Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are by Hall Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Waldoboro. To share a memory or condolence, please visit Steven’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

