Steven Morris Fuller

Steven M. Fuller, 53, of Waldoboro, was born on May 17, 1966 in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. to the late Morris “Skip” Fuller and Jean Graham Fuller. He passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, with his fiancee Lisa by his side.

Steven spent most of his young adult life in Beacon, N.Y. before moving to Maine in 2002 after meeting his fiancee Lisa in an online chat room and hitting it off on a surprise visit on Memorial Day of that year. He enjoyed many things – to include motorcycles, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and spending time with his dog, Scrappy. His favorite pastime was being able to spend time with his two grandchildren – who were truly the light of his life.

Steven was well known for helping anyone in need with anything he could do, sometimes learning how to do something as he went so he could help someone in need. He loved the life that he had made in Maine and often said he wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. Out of all the things that made Steven himself, his wild sense of humor will be missed the most.

Steven was predeceased by his father, Skip Fuller; and his brother, David Fuller.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Fuller of Punta Gorda, Fla. He also leaves behind his loving niece, Crystal Fuller of Beacon, N.Y.; his fiancée, Lisa Kinney of Waldoboro; his stepson, Dwayne West Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Minot and their children Travis and Shawn; his stepson, Joshua West of Woonsocket, R.I.; his dog Scrappy; and lifelong family friend, Andrew Hughes of Atlanta, Ga.

At Steven’s request, there will be no official services. Instead, his ashes will be divided with a portion for his mother and a portion that will be spread at the Rockland Breakwater Park on his birthday May 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. – he loved to fish there and loved the working waterfront.

Cremation services were provided by Downeast Direct Cremation of Bangor.

In lieu of services or flowers, his family requests that you make a donation to the fund that has been setup to assist in supporting his fiancee during transition: First National Bank of Waldoboro, C/O Lisa Kinney; or to your local alcohol rehabilitation support network.

