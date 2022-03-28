Advanced Search
Steven N. MacPhee March 12, 1954 - March 18, 2022

Steven N. MacPhee, 68, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2022. He was born on March 12, 1954 in Augusta.

Steven worked at Bath Iron Works for 43 years, retiring five years ago. He spent all of his spare time up to his camp.

He was predeceased by his father, Bernard MacPhee.

Steven is survived by his mother, Doris Jodry, of Florida; his lifelong partner of 32 years, Eva Williams; stepson, Dwayne; step-grandchildren, Jamie and Corbin; two sons, Chris and Chad; one grandson, of Tennessee; six sisters; two brothers; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

There will be no services.

