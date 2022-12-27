Steven P. Capone, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 22, 2022 at Penbay Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Steven was born on Sept. 30, 1977 in North Tarrytown, N.Y. the son of Frank and Karin (Laustsen) Capone. Growing up in New York Steven attended local schools until he moved to Maine at the age of 11. Now living in Maine Steven attended school at Miller School in Waldoboro and then went on to Medomak Valley High School and was a graduate with the class of 1998. After high school Steven would continue on at the day program at Coastal Opportunity.

Steven loved the family camp in Moscow. He always enjoyed camping trips with his sister Ellen and her family. Family was important to him and he enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his. He was well loved by everyone.

Steven was predeceased by his father, Frank A. Capone; maternal grandparents, Fritz and Else Laustsen; and paternal grandmother, Helen Capone.

Steven is survived by his loving mother, Karin Capone, of Waldoboro; sister, Ellen Beckman and her husband, John, of Waldoboro; nephew, Johnny Beckman, of Waldoboro; nieces, Emily and Eva Beckman, of Waldoboro; aunt, Lisa Laustsen; uncle, Erik Laustsen and his wife, Cindy; cousins, Elena, Maryann and Yana Laustsen; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins on his father’s side from New York to Florida.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Hall Funeral Home Waldoboro with Pastor Bob Bellows to officiate a burial will follow at Shuman Cemetery.

Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

You are invited to share your condolences and memories with the family by visiting their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

