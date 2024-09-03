Steven Wayne Grund, 78, of Bristol, passed away on Aug. 27, 2024.

On the side of Steve’s barn is a faded slate with the words, reputedly of an 18th century countryman: “I built those stalls and that shed there; I am barber, leech, and doctor. I am a weaver, a shoemaker, farrier, wheelwright, farmer, gardener, and when it can’t be helped, a soldier.” Although not accurate in every sense — he was never a farrier — it captures the essence of Steve’s remarkable life.

After escaping a troubled childhood, achieving an honorable discharge from the Vietnam-era U.S. Air Force, and participating in San Francisco’s “Summer of Love,” Steve stuck out his thumb and hit the road. He hitchhiked across the country, only stopping when he got to New England. Settling first in Rhode Island (most suitable for a rogue), he worked at minimum-wage jobs while earning an associate’s in business administration (a degree he would never use) from Johnson & Wales in Providence, R.I.

Steve eventually made his way to Midcoast Maine. He lived in Friendship before buying a house in south Waldoboro, where he stuck for over 20 years before buying and selling, moving to Thomaston, then Union, and finally, Bristol. (And then there were the vacation homes in the south of France and on Grand Manan Island, New Brunswick, Canada, but that’s another story.)

When his employment as an apprentice cabinetmaker morphed into a lifetime love of carpentry, Steve went on to build houses throughout the Midcoast, including the islands and as far afield as Moscow (Maine, not the other one). He was proud of the work he did, so much so that he was even happy to renovate his own houses in his spare time (“happy wife, happy life”).

A passion for history led Steve into 18th century reenacting, a hobby that took him and family members far and wide. His passion for collecting filled every niche of his barns, attics, and cellars with treasures of all sorts. His passion for travel fulfilled childhood dreams that little Stevie would never have believed could someday come really truly true. And his passion for birds meant that the weekly grocery bill always included a bag of seed and a couple blocks of suet.

Above all, Steve was a people person who liked nothing better than to hang out with family and friends, acquaintances, or strangers. Most were initially taken aback by his often over-the-top exuberance, but many grew to love him.

Steve is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy Heyer, of Bristol; his children and stepchildren, Marc Leigh and wife Kate Wilcox, of Williamston, Mich., Amber Saras, of Morrisville, Vt., Jarrod Costopulos and wife Jenna Lane, of San Francisco, Calif., and Harmony Costopulos, of Exeter, N.H.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Leigh, Sofia and Yasmin Gagnier, Olivia Saras, Noah Costopulos and Dax Leigh; mother-in-law and dear friend, Bobbie Marion; Nancy’s siblings, Steve Heyer, Kathe Marion-Gallant, and Wayne Marion, all of Waldoboro, and Paul Marion, of Union; nieces, Jodie Marion Stone, of Waldoboro, Emily Heyer Hills Pietila, of Union, and Elizabeth Heyer West, of Minot; as well as countless friends at home and abroad. And last but far from least, his fluffy mutt, Zoe. He loved you all.

Please pay tribute to Steve by doing what made him most happy: feed the birds, pick up that lucky penny, build something, coax someone out of their shell, help a neighbor, plant something, or say yes to the next adventure. Contributions to your favorite charity are always welcome. A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date.

Where is he now? As Steve was fond of saying, “Hard tellin’, not knowin’.”

