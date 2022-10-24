Our much beloved husband and father, Stewart Bradley “Brad” Blodgett Jr., 78, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Maine Medical Center, in Portland. His relentless courage and determination to live in spite of complications from diabetes served as an inspiration to everyone who knew him. Brad was a resident of Sugar Land, Texas and of South Bristol.

Brad was born to Jeanne Moore Blodgett and Stewart Bradley Blodgett on Oct. 17, 1944 in Montclair, N.J. He spent most of his early years in New Jersey until he moved to Wayne, Pa. where he met his wife, Sue, the night of his high school senior prom and thus began their 60-year adventure. He attended Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas where he actively contributed to student life on campus. Upon graduation, he went into the restaurant business. After 13 years, he and his father collaborated to start The Blodgett Company, a well respected company specializing in the design and manufacturing of customized packaging systems which gave Brad opportunities to travel worldwide.

Brad’s interests and talents were extensive and varied. He was an accomplished plumber, electrician, mechanic, home designer, woodworker, antique tool collector, photographer, furniture builder, gourmet cook, and storyteller. However, his greatest gift was his ability to love and care for his family and friends. He had a passion for helping people. When needed, he was always there with the right tool in hand, a joke to lighten the mood, or words of comfort.

Brad is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan Lee Blodgett; son, Stewart Bradley “Lee” Blodgett III and wife, Jennifer Blodgett of Hoschton, Ga.; daughter, Brooke Ellen Blodgett of Houston, Texas; sister, Judith Blodgett Luckett and husband, Larry Luckett, of San Antonio, Texas; and grandchildren, Madison Blodgett and Stewart “Bradley” Blodgett IV. He is also survived by countless friends and family who continue to share the joy of having known him.

A celebration of Brad’s life will be planned for the summer of 2023 in South Bristol. Donations in his memory may be made to the Salvation Army, to the American Diabetes Association, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

