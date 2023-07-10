A memorial service for Stewart Bradley “Brad” Blodgett, who passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Union Church of South Bristol.

Donations in Brad’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army, to the American Diabetes Association, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

