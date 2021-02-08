Stuart Gross, beloved husband and father, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 after a 14-year battle with mantle cell lymphoma.

Stu was born in Bath, raised in Wiscasset, and graduated from Wiscasset High School. He enlisted in the Coast Guard after a year at Washington State Teachers College. He always said the only good thing that came from his time in college was meeting the love of his life, Jeannette. They had a wonderful 52 years of adventures together, Stu’s Coast Guard career taking them from New Hampshire to Alaska, North Carolina, and finally to Delaware. In their retirement, Stu and Jeannette moved back to Maine and had 18 years among family and friends. This past summer, Stu and Jeannette moved to Landenberg, Pa.

Stu loved traveling and was always looking forward to their next big vacation. As a member of the New Castle Irish Society, he enjoyed set and ceili dancing, going as far as Ireland for dancing. He also loved eating out and trying new restaurants. Following in his father’s footsteps, he became a 33rd-degree Mason.

In his retirement, he developed a love of gardening, especially growing potatoes. He was an avid collector, and enjoyed researching and seeking out rare coins, banks, and pocket watches.

Stu is survived by his wife, Jeannette (Lepage); daughters, Suellen Glover and Jennifer Miller (David Aksim); and three grandchildren, Brandon Glover, Ella Glover, and Zoe Aksim. He is also survived by a brother and five sisters, Ralph Gross II, Helen Amazene, Rita Melville, Jean West, Jane Albert, and Donna Lester.

A family service will be held in the near future. When conditions permit, there will be a public celebration of Stuart’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance. They can be found at cgmahq.org/give.html or contributions can be mailed to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 North Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201.

To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, please visit kuzoandfoulkfh.com.

Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, Pa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

