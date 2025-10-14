Stuart J. Mahan, 82, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Sussman House in Rockland on Oct. 10, 2025. He was born at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta on Aug. 19, 1943 to John and Hazel Mahan, of Pemaquid Harbor. He spent his childhood exploring the woods, water, and fields in and around the peninsula honing his skills as an outdoorsman and sailor. As a young man he worked under the tutelage of his grandfather, father, and uncles, who taught him the crafts of carpentry and boatbuilding. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in Pemaquid before attending Bristol School and High School.

After graduating high school in 1962, Stuart enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the engine room on the ammunition ship USS Wrangell AE12. The USS Wrangell was part of the flotilla during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the 7th fleet in Vietnam. Stuart treasured the friendships he made in the Navy and also enjoyed connecting with other veterans at Togus.

Following his time in the Navy, Stuart traveled the country with friends before returning to Portland where he enrolled in Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute and studied oceanography. He moved back to Lincoln County after his studies and began working for the family business.

In 1976 he married Betsy Strong and settled in Pemaquid Harbor. Together they had three children, Kate, Stuart Jr., and Sally. Stuart adored his children and they adored him. Fiercely independent, the sea called Stuart back where he and his boat, Betsy M, fished the greater John’s Bay area. Stuart and Betsy moved to Damariscotta in 1993 while he continued fishing out of Pemaquid.

An avid fisherman, hunter, carpenter, artist, tinkerer, gardener, and expert putterer, Stuart, or Anchortooth to some and Papa to others, was generous in sharing his unique knowledge with those around him. He treasured his longstanding friendships, many of which spanned multiple decades. While preferring to live a quiet life, his wry wit and classic Maine cutting sense of humor made a long-lasting impact on those around him.

Stuart’s greatest treasure was time spent with his six grandchildren who span in age from 20 to one. Their youthful energy charged him with vigor and excitement as he imparted the wisdom learned from his elders to them, including helping people, respecting nature, honesty, creativity, keeping an even keel, and loyalty and love for your family.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy Strong Mahan; their three children, Kate Mahan, Stuart Mahan Jr. (Jenny), and Sally Grund (Ryan); six grandchildren, Margaret and Michael Kastelein Jr., Jonny and Miki Mahan, and James and Patrick Grund. Stuart is also survived by his sister, Ellen Sue Kimball, of Portland and her sons, Nathan and John.

He will be laid to rest privately at the Harrington Cemetery in Pemaquid. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Old Bristol Historical Society, P.O. Box 87, Bristol, ME 04539.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

