Susan Emerson Kimmich, 79, of Damariscotta and Greenville Junction, passed away at Northern Lights Hospital in Greenville on Sept. 6, 2022 after a brief illness with her loving family by her side. Sue was born Jan. 15, 1943, to Alden Clifford Emerson and Phyllis (Trott) Emerson. On June 9, 1973, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Kimmich.

Sue grew up in the Damariscotta area and graduated from Lincoln Academy in the Class of 1961. After graduation she attended Northeastern Business College in Portland from 1961 to 1962.

Sue was a secretary at Maine Hardware in Portland, a receptionist at Maine Gas in Bangor and was a co-owner/bookkeeper of Bob’s Exxon Gas Station in Wiscasset.

She especially loved riding in their 1968 Camaro Convertible and 1923 Model T Touring Car with her husband and wearing big hats. She enjoyed snowmobiling, especially up to Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec and flying in their plane to Lake George, N.Y. She loved boating, waterskiing, ice skating, tennis, motorcycling, and flying in their plane. When she needed downtime from all the excitement, she did crossword puzzles. And of course, she always loved spending time with her beloved family and friends.

Sue was a member of the Moosehead Riders Snowmobile Club,

Sue was predeceased by her parents, Alden and Phyllis Emerson; and an infant brother and sister, Anthony and Marion.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert F. Kimmich; son, Eric Cook and girlfriend, Paige Trayers, of Damariscotta; daughters, Dawna Hannan and husband, Mark, of Mint Hill, N.C., Lora Rinow and husband, Randy, of Edgecomb; sisters, Molly Foster, of Owls Head, and Sally Pelillo and husband, Mike, of Concord, N.H.; grandchildren, Cody Cook, of Seattle, Wash., Abby Cook, of Portland, Elizabeth Kiker and husband, Will, of Mint Hill, N.C., Nicole MacDonald and husband, Jimmy, of Bath, Justin Brooks and wife, Kristen, of Boothbay, Kevin Brooks, of Boothbay, Toni Manning and husband, Scott, of Tilton, N.H., Bobbi Burson and husband, Richard, of Key Largo, Fla., Joshua Hannan, and girlfriend, Lindsay, of Richmond, Kyle Hannan and fiancee, Lindsay, of Bucksport, and Nichole Hannan, of Damariscotta; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Jade, Jaxson, Maeve, Ian, Alexandria, Nova, Peyton, and Titus; and great- nieces and nephews, Alden, Elliot, Isabel, Finn, Harry, Katherine and Winn.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the German Cemetery, Route 32, in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 350, Westbrook, ME 04092.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Sue, or to share a story or picture, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

