Susan Emerson Kimmich, of Damariscotta and Greenville, passed away Sept. 6, 2022, at Northern Lights Hospital in Greenville with her loving family by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the German Cemetery, Route 32, in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

