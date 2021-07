A memorial picnic in Susan Schofield’s honor will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at Fort Eddy in Edgecomb. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy with friends and family. In the event of rain, the service will be held at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, located at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print