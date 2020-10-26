Advanced Search
Susan G. Jones

at

Susan G. Jones, 66, of Wiscasset, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, surrounded by the wonderful staff at Country Manor Nursing Home in Coopers Mills, where she has lived since 2017.

Susan is survived by her three daughters, Heather, Heidi, and Harmony; along with two of her grandsons, Joshua Pottle and Dakota Jones that she raised as her own; plus many other grandchildren.

As per Susan’s wishes, there will not be a funeral.

Any contributions in her memory can be made to your local animal shelter.

