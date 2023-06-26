Susan J. Renelt, 85, of Bremen, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on the morning of June 21, 2023. Sue, the eldest daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Berger) Jones, was born on June 12, 1938 in Rochester, N.Y.

As a young child she built great memories living in Sunbury, Lewisburg, and Williamsport, Pa., and then in Avon, Conn., where she spent the majority of her childhood growing up on Secret Lake, swimming in the summers and skating in the winters. Sue graduated from Canton High School and then Hartford Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her RN.

Sue’s life revolved around family, friends, her community, caring for others through her career in nursing and nursing education, and of course, Maine. At every stop along her journey, Sue made great, lifelong friends, and she kept in touch with those friends right up to her very last days. Her address book and event calendar has yet to be replicated by any technology app! She never missed a card for birthdays, anniversaries, or other special occasions.

In March 1959, Sue married her husband of 64 years, Frank Parker Renelt. She joined him in Heidelberg, Germany while he was in the military. While there they developed great friends, took in the sights of Europe, and had their first child, Jeff.

Returning to the states, they settled in Willingboro, N.J. where Sue worked at Rancocas Valley Hospital from 1962 until 1976, serving as staff nurse, head nurse of ICU/CCU, in-service coordinator, and director of admissions. On June 13, 1963 they welcomed their daughter, Beverly, into the world.

In 1976, the family moved to Middletown, N.J. where Sue continued work as a nurse at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank. After many years as a nurse, nurse manager, and head nurse, being always eager to learn, Sue went back to school and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, graduating from Thomas Edison State College in Trenton, N.J.

In 1983, Sue joined the staff of the Monmouth County Vocational School, teaching Licensed Practical Nursing until her retirement in 1997. Sue later said that teaching was the highlight of her nursing career, as she found reward and fulfillment teaching students to help others.

Sue and Parker retired in 1997. They split their time between Bremen and Pawleys Island, S.C. Sue loved her Bremen community and was active in the Patriotic Club, The Bremen Library wreath sale, Garden Club, and a new resident welcoming club. She was a charter member of the Bremen Townhouse Association, and as a founder of a platform, called the Candidates Forum which helped local voters get to know local political candidates. During her tenure, the Bremen Town House was established on the National Registry of Historic Buildings.

Sue loved to cook and entertain, especially for family holidays and large gatherings, and for over 20 years hosted her infamous “open house” where neighbors from all over the area gathered and enjoyed great food and the chance to reconnect.

Later in life, Sue and Park loved to travel with friends to Alaska, Italy, Scotland, and beyond; the start to which was an unforgettable family trip to Europe with key stops in Wales, England, and back to their old stomping grounds in Germany.

She lived for her children and grandchildren, encouraging them and cheering them on at their sports or music events, and was proud to have attended the college graduations of Seth and Connor. This past winter Sue and Park had a great time watching Jackson play hockey at a tournament in Rochester and they both were excited to welcome their great-grandson Brayden into the family! Some of her fondest memories were being the “Dream Girl of Pi Kappa Alpha,” Park’s college fraternity, spending time with her nursing school friends “The 59ers,” “Open Houses” in Maine, watching her kids and grandchildren grow up, and devoting herself to her many close friends.

Sue was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Mary Johns Carlson.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Parker; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jonna (Martin) Renelt, and grandson, Jackson Renelt, of Victor, N.Y.; her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Bill Davis, of Westampton, N.J.; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Seth and Shaina Davis, and great-grandson, Brayden Davis, of Ringoes, N.J.; and grandson, Connor Davis, of Norfolk, Va. Additionally, she is survived by two nephews; three grandnieces; and one grandnephew.

Sue will remain in our hearts as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sue to: The Patriotic Club of Bremen, P.O. Box 235, Bremen, ME 04551; The Bremen FD/First Responders, 568 Waldoboro Road, Bremen, ME, 04551; or the American Cancer Society chapter of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

