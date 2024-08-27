Susan Jean Sutter, 76, of Alna, passed away at her home on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Susan loved nature, the outdoors, and flowers. She was able to train chickadees to eat from her hands. She let the milkweed grow wherever it chose as it was food for the monarch butterflies. Susan always talked to the animals around that were watching her while she worked.

Susan is predeceased by her parents, James Clinton and Jean Bailey Sutter.

She is survived by one son, Noah Freeman and his companion, Holly; one daughter, Elizabeth Freeman; her longtime companion, Ralph Hilton, of Alna; one brother, David Sutter; three grandchildren, Lily, Haley, and Calia.

Now it is her turn to zoom!

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at the Alna fire station.

Arrangements by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

