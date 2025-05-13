The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Susan Meade Service Announcement

at

A memorial service for Susan Meade, who passed away on Jan. 11, 2025, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 25 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, at 11 Glidden St. in Newcastle. Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to the Lincoln County Ecumenical Committee for Haiti (with her name in the memo line) and sent to P.O. Box 213, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^