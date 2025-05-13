A memorial service for Susan Meade, who passed away on Jan. 11, 2025, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 25 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, at 11 Glidden St. in Newcastle. Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to the Lincoln County Ecumenical Committee for Haiti (with her name in the memo line) and sent to P.O. Box 213, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

