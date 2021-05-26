Susan R. Hawks, 80, of West Island Way, of Edgecomb, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

She was born in Syracuse, N.Y. on July 25, 1940, a daughter of James F. and Alice M (Pelletier) Ryan.

Susan graduated from Lafayette High School in 1958 and graduated from SUNY-Albany with a BA degree in 1963. On Sept. 8, 1962 she married Clayton L. Hawks in Lafayette, N.Y. She taught art at several institutions and later gave private art lessons.

Art in many forms was a big part of her life. Tole painting, macrame and oils on canvas were some of her specialties. She and her art were regular fixtures at local craft and art fairs. For years she delighted in watching Jeopardy with Clay and then taking the call from her sister to discuss the night’s answers. Susan loved to chat, and her quick wit and powerful mind made her a great debater of politics and the news of the day.

Susan loved her husband through 60-plus years of the good and the bad, joy and heartbreak, highs and lows, and raised three boys to be the men they are today. We will miss her forever.

Susan is survived by her husband, Clayton L. Hawks of Edgecomb; three sons, Clayton J. Hawks and his wife Caroline of Bowdoinham, Steven H. Hawks of Walpole and Matthew D. Hawks and his wife Cynthia of Fayetteville, N.Y.; one brother, Dan Ryan and his wife Cheryl of Auburn, Mass.; three sisters, Maureen Gray and her husband Kenneth of East Syracuse, N.Y., and Sheila Richer and Eileen Ryan, both of Syracuse, N.Y.; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one brother, James Ryan; and three sisters, Mary Ann Ryan, Agnes Naeglin and Kathy Simonds.

A celebration of her life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at Hawks House Inn in Walpole. A service will be held in Syracuse, N.Y. on Sunday, July 25. The precise location is pending.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation – bcrf.org. Top rated charities link –charitywatch.org

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

