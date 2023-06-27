Susan Rand Rotch, 79, died June 8, 2023, in Peterborough. Susan was born on Oct. 31, 1943, in Hanover, N.H., the daughter of John A. and Sarah Howland Rand. She grew up in Hanover where she enjoyed figure skating, skiing, Girl Scouting, and exploring the natural world. She attended Connecticut College (then known as Connecticut College for Women) where she earned a degree in botany in 1965.

In 1967 she married Peter Rotch. They lived in Mont Vernon and Amherst, N.H., where Susan quickly became involved in community activities, including serving on the Mont Vernon School Board. She served as foreign visitor coordinator for the New Hampshire Council of World Affairs, arranging short-term home stays in New Hampshire for foreign visitors and their interpreters visiting under various state department programs. Many such visitors stayed with the Rotch family.

When her children entered high school, Susan enrolled in the library school at the University of Rhode Island. After earning a master’s degree in library and informational studies, she accepted a position as reference librarian at the Bedford, N.H. Library where she worked for 16 years.

Susan had many interests and pursued them to the fullest: figure skating in high school, studying the flora and fauna of her surroundings, and exploring the woods and coast of Midcoast Maine. The coast of Maine was a special place for Susan. The family cottage in South Bristol was a base for many days of pleasure and exploration, including watching the loons swim in “the Gut” during the winter to watching the dolphins follow “Bunbury,” the 24-foot Grady White power boat that provided access to the rivers, harbors, and coast of Maine. Special places include the Ovens Mouth, a cove off the Sheepscot River, and the trip to Bath by the Sasanoa River.

Susan developed a keen appreciation of seafood, including mussels and oysters grown in the Damariscotta River, and lobsters purchased from the South Bristol Fisherman’s Co-op. A significant part of her life was watching her three grandsons grow up and explore the wonders of the seacoast.

Susan enjoyed helping people, and her job as a reference librarian enabled her to combine her passion with her work. A sign on her desk at the library read “Ask Me a Question.” She enjoyed assisting travelers to the Manchester Airport at the information kiosk with the Granite State Ambassadors. She told stories about visitors arriving at the airport being shocked there was no transportation to other parts of northern New England.

Susan was passionate about a woman’s right to choose, and supported Planned Parenthood of New England in its quest to protect and expand those rights.

Susan is survived by her husband, Peter, of Peterborough, N.H.; her son, Duncan and daughter-in-law, Jenny Hudson, and their son, Gus, of Portland, Ore.; and her daughter, Heather Bradeen and son-in-law, Rex, and their sons, Wes and Owen, of Jericho, Vt. She is also survived by her brother, John H. Rand and his wife, Polly, of Bath; her sister, Robin Rand, of Windham; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Susan suffered from dementia, and in 2013 she and Peter moved to the RiverMead, a life care community in Peterborough. Susan’s disease progressed, and in November 2016 she moved into the memory care neighborhood at the RiverMead Health Center. Though the disease caused her to withdraw from the things that she loved, she remained cheerful and had a smile for everyone. She received outstanding care from everyone at the Health Center. The family thanks the professional, caring staff for making Susan’s life meaningful as she traveled through the world of dementia.

A celebration of her life will be held later this summer at RiverMead. The Jellison Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

