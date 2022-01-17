On the evening of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, Susan S. Sewall, loving wife, mother of three and grandmother of three, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 68.

Susan was born on Nov. 2, 1953 in Bristol to Lila and Buster Sproul. On Nov. 13, 1971, she married Richard Sewall; raising three daughters, Rachel, Sarah, and Jessica; who blessed her with three grandchildren, Megan, Molly, and Alex.

Susan had a true passion for gardening. She would spend many hours working with plants and flowers, creating magnificent outdoor spaces that would awe her guests. She loved to entertain her family and friends in her gardens while enjoying the sun, fresh air and birds.

She had a unique sense of humor, and a kind and compassionate spirit. She enjoyed giving, not only to her favorite charity, Caring for Kids, but to families with children in the area.

In lieu of flowers, she would want you to buy yourself a bouquet or a plant and enjoy it in her memory; or make a donation to Caring for Kids.

A service will not be held, as this was her wish.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

