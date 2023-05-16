Susan Williamson’s spirit left this earth on April 20, after more than a three-year increasingly difficult battle with a very debilitating Parkinson’s like disease (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy – PSP). She is survived by her husband, Bill; brother, Chip, of Laurel, Md.; son, Tad, of Merrimack, Mass.; son, Tobey, of Rockland; and four grandchildren whom she adored. We all miss her terribly.

Susie is a graduate of Pittsford High School, in upstate New York, and Cornell University where she majored in home economics.

Following graduation, she taught high school for a year in Webster, N.Y., then married and joined her BFF, Bill, in Japan where he was serving in the U.S. Army. While there, they lived in the town of Chitose and Susie taught English as a second language in Sapporo, soon to be the site of the ‘72 Winter Olympics.

Susie, very enjoyably, could be persuasive when required. Like her father, who managed a nationwide sales force at Eastman Kodak, Susie got to know and positively influenced many people. She designed the family home in Framingham, Mass., and her home making, design, and decorating here in Maine continues to bless her family.

She worked as the secretary of Plymouth Church in Framingham and the chair of numerous church committees. She also helped out as a substitute teacher in the school system where her boys were enrolled, managing to not embarrass them while she helped their friends learn to cook. We remember her telling one unruly child that he had better behave because “she knew his mother.” Another time she casually mentioned to a General in the Army buying a pinball game in Japan, that it might not be the best purchase because his wife would probably object to all of the small balls and pieces. Her husband Bill quickly made himself a stranger on that one.

The family took many trips together over the years that Susie carefully planned. One of their favorites was a trip back to Japan with the boys to become reacquainted with many friends there. Tad had majored in Japanese while in college and served as a translator. Another trip was to the British Isles where we visited many historic sites, learned about Williamson history, drove on the left side of the road, and enjoyed Monty Python tapes. Later some of the people that we saw in Japan made trips to visit us both in Massachusetts and in Maine, and we were able to return the favor of their kind hospitality.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the moment, but there will be a private celebration of her life, and the sharing of many good stories. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Research is ongoing and will hopefully save other families in the future from this truly terrible disease.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

