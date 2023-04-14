Susannah Alden French, 86, of Damariscotta and Rumford, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Bolster Heights in Auburn.

Susannah was born in Bangor on Aug. 26, 1936, the eldest daughter of Richard Carter Alden and Mary Sewall Alden. She was well educated, receiving her bachelor’s degree from Radcliffe College, and continuing on to earn a master’s degree from University of Rochester.

For many years, she served as the class treasurer for the Radcliffe class of 1957 and enjoyed attending the reunions.

Susannah was married on Aug. 26, 1961, in Rochester, N.Y., to Stanley Goodwin French. They moved to Madison, Wisc., so Stanley could finish his PhD, and from there moved to California. It is in California that Susannah began working as a tax practitioner. When they moved back to the east coast in 1979, settling in Round Pond, she opened her own tax practice. In 1996, when the Maine chapter of National Association of Tax Professionals (then Practitioners) was formed, she was a charter member and the first president. She was also active in the Women’s Legislative Council. French Income Tax Service is still going strong after 44 years, having been passed to her daughter, Jennifer, when Susannah retired at the end of 2016. She loved her clients and was loved by them. Susannah happily and willingly served her community as a member of the Methodist Church, as an Emergency Medical Technician, as a tax collector, as an adult education instructor, and in many other capacities. She enjoyed geology, painting, reading, writing, cooking, and showing her love for people in unique ways, always helping them to feel special.

She loved people. Her husband, Stanley, died in Rumford on Oct. 21, 2011. She is survived by their children, Jennifer French Foster and husband, Hank, of Rumford, and Aaron Hubbard French and wife, Jacinta Robinson-Hunte, of Damariscotta; her grandchildren, Sara Mae Parlin, of Damariscotta, and Thomas Willard Parlin, of Winslow; her sisters, Margaret Forbes, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Christiana Poole and husband, Jim, of Newcastle; and her aunt, Elizabeth Gary, of North Falmouth, Mass. She also leaves cousins and nieces and nephews and friends behind.

All were loved dearly.

Friends and family are invited to share memories with the family at meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at the Methodist Church in New Harbor, and will be followed by a potluck luncheon.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home at 3 Franklin St., Rumford, ME 04276.

