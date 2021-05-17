Susanne C. Waltz, 63, of Newcastle, lost her courageous battle with cancer on the afternoon of May 12, 2021, surrounded by her large and loving family. Born on Nov. 11, 1957 in Rockland, she was a daughter of Ralph and Agnes (Wiley) Crockett.

Sue grew up in Newcastle, attended local schools, and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1977. She went on to work at several different places, including Zayre Department Store, the First National Bank, and most recently, Postal Center USA.

On May 5, 1984, she married Gerard S. Waltz, with whom she just celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. She loved spending time at their camp, as well as camping with family and friends, setting sail to visit the tropics as well as Alaska, she enjoyed traveling to Tennessee and California to visit with family. Sue loved playing Yahtzee and whiffle ball (a contact sport to her), was an avid cross-stitcher, a Goofy fanatic, and if something could be fixed with super glue, she was your repair woman.

Sue was predeceased by her father, Ralph Crockett; brother, Kenneth Crockett; a sister, Diane Plourde; and father and mother-in-law, Carroll and Florence Waltz.

She is survived by her husband, Gerard Waltz; children, Christina Rice and Randy, Angelina Waltz, and John Waltz and Charity; grandchildren, Jennifer Genthner, Caleb Rice, Kyra Waltz, Shyla Waltz, and Harley Waltz; mother, Agnes Crockett; brothers, Rodney Crockett, John Crockett and Cindy, David Crockett and Tina, and James Crockett and Wendy; sisters, Lois Welton and Norman, Joanne Goneau and Randy, Sherri Hannan and Terry, Caril-Anne Lincoln and Ken, and Janice Somerville and John; sister-in-law, Evelyn Crockett; brother-in-law, Frances Plourde; sister-in-law, Barbara Neeson and J.D.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who were family.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. All guests are asked to wear a mask, and enter and exit the building after a brief visit, giving all in attendance the time and distance needed to greet the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue’s memory to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

