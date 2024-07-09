Susanne Marie Smith Humphries passed away July 3, 2024, to spend Independence Day and eternity with her lord and savior Jesus Christ. Sue was born March 3, 1936, blind in one eye, but is now rejoicing in heaven with her sight fully restored, seeing the glory of her creator firsthand.

Her adventurous spirit was evident since childhood. She graduated from St. Mary’s and Norwalk High in Norwalk, Conn., with the distinct honor of being named class comedian. Her quick wit and sense of humor stayed with her until her physical death.

She loved camping, painting, puzzles, knitting, reading, skydiving, boating, fishing, and visiting lighthouses.

For 16 years she was a full-time loving mom in Brookfield, Conn. After raising her children, she worked at Rotophone in Danbury, Conn. An accomplished artist, Sue and her second husband, Carl, moved to Florida where she worked at ProPhoto in Lakeland. A short time later they started their own business called The Country Folks, where her paintings and custom-made furniture were highly sought after. She and Carl were involved in Alcoholics Anonymous as counselors, sharing their testimonies and faith with those trapped in addiction.

After Carl’s death, Sue met and married Robert Humphries in Lake Wales, where they resided for 10 years. After the death of her husband Robert, she resided in New Milford, Conn., and Somerville, with her children. Sue attended Wayside Baptist Church in Lake Wales, Fla. and Faith Church in Waterville.

Sue was predeceased by her parents, John Manning and Muriel Lupton Smith; her brother, John Ronald Smith; her first husband, Thomas Murtha Corbett; her second husband, Carl Werden; and her third husband, Robert Humphries. She was also predeceased by infant son, Michael Corbett; and daughter, Linda Corbett; great-grandchildren, Sutton Crowder and baby, Vaden.

She is survived by her children, James (Nancy) Corbett, of New Milford, Conn., Karen (Tim) Valentine, of Somerville, John (Tracie) Corbett, of Midlothian, Texas, Carol (Jack) Kilgore, of Fort Myers, Fla., Robert Corbett, of San Fransisco, Calif., and bonus daughter, Sarah (Ian) Conklin-Zimmerman, of Wilton, Conn.; her grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, Shari, Carrie, Terri, Kristie, Amanda, Jack III, Jake, Chris, and Emily; great-grandchildren, William, Hazel Grace, Koen; and a great-grandchild due in November. She is also survived by several nephews and nieces.

Arrangements are by Dan & Scott Adams Cremation and Funeral Services in Skowhegan. For more information, call 474-0000.

The family will be holding a private memorial service in September during the Corbett family reunion in York. Sue will be buried alongside her parents and daughter in Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, Fla. at a later date. The family wishes to thank all those who showed Sue love and friendship throughout her life. She truly was a blessing to those who knew her.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

