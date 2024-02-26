Our beloved mom, Susanne “Sue” Friedman, died peacefully on Feb. 15, 2024 with family by her side at Harbor View Cottage in Newcastle. She was 85 years old and had been challenged by Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on March 9, 1938 in Vienna, Austria, to Eric and Fritzi Weiniger. An only child, she and her family immigrated to the United States in 1941 due to WWII, eventually landing in New York City. She spent most of her life in New York and surrounding communities, retiring with her husband to Massachusetts, then Camden, before finding her place in Florida.

She was predeceased in death by her parents, Eric and Fritzi; her beloved grandmother, Omi; and aunts and uncles. She leaves behind her husband, Laz; daughter, Jody and her husband, Les; daughter, Deb; grandchildren, Lindsey, Conor, Gabrielle, and Justin; grandsons-in-law, Mark and Michael; and great-grandchildren, Ellery and Jacob; loving cousin, Marianne and her family; long-term friend, Phyllis; along with many dear friends that she acquired throughout the years.

As the last remaining Weiniger family member to survive WWII, Sue’s passing marks an important milestone in family history.

Sue was a beloved high school English teacher in Nanuet, N.Y., retiring after 30 years. She excelled at investing in the stock market and real estate and loved to share her knowledge to empower others.

She was an avid craftsperson, specializing in quilting and knitting. Her use of color, texture, and intricacy in her pieces brought great joy to family and friends, who continue to enjoy the sweaters, hats, coats, quilts, blankets, and bags she made.

Sue was also a voracious reader, with interests from cozy murder mysteries, science fiction, hard-core detective stories, romance, and biographies. She passed that love of reading to her children and grandchildren, who will share that love with succeeding generations.

She loved to travel, going to Australia, Alaska, the Caribbean, and many European countries, with Italy holding a special place in her heart. She enjoyed the arts – movies, opera, theatre, dance; she loved them all and spent many happy hours sitting in the dark at various venues, taking in the spectacles.

Our mom was a loving, warm, family-oriented, generous, intelligent woman, and we will all greatly miss her.

There will be a private celebration of life for the family later this year.

In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Sue’s love of animals by making a donation to a local animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

