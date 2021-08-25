Suzanne O. Carlson passed away Aug. 7, 2021, shortly before her 82nd birthday. Suzanne was born in Worcester, Mass., on Aug. 20, 1939.

In 1976 she was elected president of the Massachusetts State Association of Architects, the first woman to do so. She was also the first woman to head any state organization of architects in the country.

Suzanne studied architecture at the Rhode Island School of Design, graduating in 1963. After being associated with several architectural firms in Worcester, she partnered with John Herron, and they opened their own architectural firm in 1975 or 1976, specializing in restoration.

Both Sue and her partner, Ros Strong, were passionate about Nordic and Megalithic culture and led several trips to France. Sue taught herself Swedish and other ancient Nordic languages so that she could translate ancient script. The couple investigated a number of sites near them in Maine in their efforts to learn more about the first non-native explorers of this area.

Among the papers she left behind was this poem:

Miss Me — But Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road

And the Sun has set for me,

I want no rites in a gloom filled room

Why cry for a spirit set free.

Miss me a little — but not too long,

And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love we once shared,

Miss me but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take,

And each must go alone

It’s all in the Creator’s plan you see,

A path on our road to home

I will love on in the flowers that bloom,

The four winds, the rain and the snow

Celebrate my life for me,

Miss me but let me go.

A joint memorial service will be held for both Sue and Ros at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St. Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting www.stronghancock.com.

