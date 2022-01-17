Suzanne “Suzie” Jones, 72, of Boothbay Harbor, and formerly of Ballston Lake, N.Y., passed away at home on Jan. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Suzie was predeceased by parents, Jeanette and George Jones. She is survived by son, Kim Bruso; daughter, Emily Cole; and son-in-law, Tyler Cole; granddaughter, Charlotte “Charli” Cole; and siblings, Barbara Colwell, David Jones, Mary Bussert, and Margaret Jones; and their spouses, Michael Colwell, Cathy Jones and Cailie Currin.

Suzanne was born in Jonesville, N.Y. and graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1967. She raised her family in Ballston Lake, N.Y., and worked as a programmer for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation until 1998. That’s when she fulfilled her lifelong dream of living near the water and retired to Boothbay Harbor where she had vacationed for many summers with her family. She earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Maine at Augusta in 2014.

As caring and loving as she was feisty, Suzanne never dimmed her light for anyone. Suzanne had a beautiful singing voice and participated in many choirs. She was the “fearless leader” of the Our Lady Queen of Peace choir and an integral part of the Our Lady of Grace Church choir in Ballston Lake for many years. She also sang in the St. Cecilia Chamber Choir and the Sheepscot Valley Chorus in Boothbay Harbor.

A talented artist in many media, Suzanne was an accomplished seamstress and had a small sewing business for many years. She was a prolific writer of poetry and prose, and produced many watercolor paintings and mixed-media pieces. She loved putting her artistic talents to use at the Boothbay Playhouse, both as a performer and backstage sewing costumes.

Suzanne’s greatest love was her granddaughter: Her face lit up every time she was with her. Charli was born in February 2021, and Suzanne fought very hard to live and spend as many moments with her as she could. Now Charli will have her very own Grammy guardian angel to watch over her.

Suzanne has gone to be with God. She will be cremated to return for eternity to the places she loved most.

A wake will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Ave., Boothbay Harbor.

Donations in Suzanne’s memory can be made out to All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, ME 04011. Checks should specify “Our Lady Queen of Peace Donation” on the memo line. Thank you.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

