Sylvia Ann Hardy Small, 78, passed away in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 14, 1945 in Boston, Mass., a daughter of the late Louis R. and Frances E. (Cotton) Hardy.

Sylvia went to elementary school in Damariscotta and to Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. She graduated from Georges Valley High School in 1966.

Sylvia married Frederick H. Small on Sept. 8, 1967 in Wahiawa, Hawaii just months before Frederick was shipped off to serve in the Vietnam War. She came home to Maine to await his return. Gratefully, he made it back to her, and they built a life together. They lived a short time in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Providence, R.I. before eventually returning to Maine to settle and carry out their life together.

Sylvia dedicated her life to her children as a stay-at-home mother of four children, and 11 foster children. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son, Brandon Small.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, Sylvia is survived by three of her children, Laura Small-VanScoten, Krystal Hollingsworth, Nathanial Small; brother, Kenneth Hardy; a sister Susan Hardy; grandchildren, Rebecca Birrell, Justin Small, Alec Comeau, Morgan Comeau, Mya Hollingsworth, Haley Hollingsworth, Zoey Hollingsworth, Brandon Small, Jr., Nephi Small, Rami Hollingsworth, Jr., Kaptain VanScoten; and great-grandchildren, Elliott Birrell, Riley Birrell, Cody Birrell and Sloane Small.

Should friends so desire, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Midcoast Humane Society (midcoasthumane.org; 207-449-1366) since she loved animals so much.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 61 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543. All family and friends are welcome.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

