On Dec. 11, 2023, Sylvia Brann died unexpectedly, in the arms of her husband of 50 years, at their home in Whitefield.

Sylvia was born on July 2, 1955 in Augusta to her parents Dorothy (McMaster) and Leo Rouillard.

She graduated from Cony High School (1973) and worked for the State of Maine for 40 years. Several of these years were spent at the Department of Labor, with Sylvia retiring in 2011 from the Department of Marine Resources in Boothbay Harbor.

Sylvia and Jim were married on July 6, 1973. They camped at Cathedral Pines Campground at their seasonal lot for over 15 years. They enjoyed taking trips north and spending summer days at Reid State Park. They traveled around the state to watch their sons play sports, and Sylvia especially enjoyed watching baseball games. She spent much of her time knitting mittens, hats, and sweaters for the family. If you knew her, you’d agree that she loved to talk.

Sylvia’s greatest joy in life was watching her two granddaughters dance or play field hockey at Erskine Academy. Two weeks ago, she traveled to Portland to watch the girls dance together in their first duet. She was so proud, she had tears in her eyes. Sylvia would beam with pride at the mention of their names.

Sylvia was predeceased by her parents; brother, Ronald; father-in-law, Dick Brann; brothers-in-law, Ronald Cummings and Phillip Theriault; and sister-in-law, Janet Theriault.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim, who was also her best friend. They were always together and made many lasting memories. She is also survived by mother-in-law, Joan Brann; sons and their wives, Jim and Shannon, Randy and Sarah; and granddaughters, Olivia and Cassidy. She is survived by her sister, Sheila Bartlett; and brother, Robert Rouillard; sisters-in-law, Linda Cummings and Claire Rouillard; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

Visitation followed by a service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., in Augusta, on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1-2 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whitefield Rescue, 24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield, ME 04353.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., in Augusta, where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting khrfuneralhomes.com.

