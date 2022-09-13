Sylvia Elaine Pelletier, 71, of North End Road, Westport Island, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick.

She was born in West Bath on Jan. 23, 1951, a daughter of Elijah W. and Dorothy A. (Greenleaf) Hallowell.

Sylvia graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1969. She was employed at Shaw’s for 36 years as a baker mostly in Bath and Wiscasset.

She loved cooking, reading, and children.

She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Pelletier Sr., of Westport Island; one son, Donald R. Pelletier Jr. and his partner, Heidi Stevens, of Wiscasset; one daughter, Kimberly D. Rancourt and her husband, Ryan, of Henderson, Nev.; one brother, Clif Hallowell, of West Bath; one sister, Sue Woodworth and her husband, George “Butch,” of Topsham; one granddaughter, Vanessa Forgione; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Orchard Hill Cemetery, Orchard Hill Road in West Bath. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. following the graveside service at the Westport Island Town Hall, 1217 Main Road, Westport Island.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or alz.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

