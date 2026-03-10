It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sylvia Frey, 71, of Newcastle. She passed peacefully on the afternoon of Feb. 28, 2026 at her daughter’s home, just three days shy of her and Jack’s 47th wedding anniversary.

Born on May 15, 1954 in Damariscotta, Sylvia’s life beautifully exemplified her devotion to her family and her steadfast commitment to her community.

A graduate of Franklin School and Lincoln Academy, Sylvia had a diverse and dedicated professional career. She began at Shop ‘N Save, advancing from cashier to roles in customer service and bookkeeping. She later served as a postal worker in Newcastle and worked in urchin roe processing alongside her family members. After a period at Taction in Waldoboro, she returned to the Postal Service, retiring as a clerk from the Walpole Post Office.

Sylvia had a deep love for nature and shared many adventures with her family, including camping, moose hunting, and trail riding near Katahdin Iron Works. In her retirement, she enjoyed a memorable trip to Europe with her husband, Jack, visiting England, Ireland, and France. This wonderful experience was made possible through the kindness of their dear friends, Bob and Rose Fealy.

She also shared a very special bond with her grandson, Shane.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Guilford; her brothers, Alvin and Paul; and her daughter, Jacqueline.

She is survived by her loving husband, John; daughters, Bobbie (Jonathan), Susan (Scott), and Katherine; grandchildren, Alex, Nikolas, Shane, Shyann, Kaylin, Aidan, Marissa, Jayda, Taytum, Benjamin, and Owen; and great-grandchildren, Grayson and Aiyana.

A memorial service to honor Sylvia’s remarkable life will be held at a later date. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

