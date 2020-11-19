Sylvia Irene Lane, 74, passed away Nov. 14, 2020 in Livermore. She was born New Year’s eve of 1945 in Damariscotta, the daughter of Manley and Ella E. (Gamage) Lane. A native of South Bristol, she was the great-granddaughter of Harvey Gamage, the master boat builder in Bristol.

For years she worked in the medical field and then in holistic medicine. Sylvia advocated for Death with Dignity and medical marijuana in Maine. She had a huge heart taking in anyone that needed a helping hand. She was loved by so many.

Sylvia has always been pulled to the roots of her childhood. She often reminisced fond memories of her childhood at Gamage Ship Yard and Christmas Cove in South Bristol and of her family’s bond with the communities of fishermen, lobstermen and scallop draggers.

She leaves behind her oldest son, Michael Weaver, the owner of Carriage House Cafe and Holistic Medicine of Livermore; her youngest daughter, Melissa Rizer, retired truck driver and part-time caregiver; her two brothers, Robert and Harvey Lane, both boat builders at Bath Iron Works; and her sister, Marlene Lightfoot Lane who gave many years in the medical field; grandson, Richard Lee (Katie) Light; granddaughters, Holly Warner, Angela Elizabeth Coron and Ashley Nyberg; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Lucien Light, and Nathen and Cyprus Warner. They will all miss her dearly.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life Saturday, Nov. 28 starting at 1 p.m. at 1523 Federal Road, Livermore. Look for the big greenhouse next to the Carriage House Cafe on Route 4. Masks and social distancing are required. Tobacco only outside of the greenhouse.

Donations may be given to the family to help facilitate her final wish, for her ashes to be taken out to sea off the coast near South Bristol. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road, Jay.

A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at wilesrc.com.

