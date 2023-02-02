Sylvia K. Savage-Fuller, 85, of Woolwich, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, with her family by her side. Born in Bath on June 21, 1937, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Rose V. (Higgins) Kingsbury.

Sylvia graduated from Morse High School, after graduation, she set her sights on a 35-year-long career as a realtor in the Midcoast region.

She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Gary A. Savage; brothers, Robert E. Jr., Richard (Dick), Bruce, Eugene, and Roger; sisters, Elaine Ricker, and Thelma Brittel.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. Fuller, of Woolwich; daughters, Debra Estes and husband, Stephen, of Lisbon and Kimberly Rager and husband, Jeffrey, of Wiscasset; three grandchildren, Christina Beaulieu, of Pennsylvania, Jermy Rager, of Wiscasset, and Angelica Estes-Lebrun and husband, Ryan, of Greene; and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Madison, and Kolton, of Pennsylvania

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath in the spring.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

