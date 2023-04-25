A memorial service for Sylvia M. Harkins, who passed away on March 13, 2023, will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Sylvia’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

